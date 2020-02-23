Sunday, February 23, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ahead of 'Namaste Trump', temporary archway collapses at Motera stadium

Ahead of 'Namaste Trump', temporary archway collapses at Motera stadium

Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a temporary gate crashed down at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 23, 2020 14:13 IST
Temporary archway collapses at Motera stadium
Image Source : TWITTER

 Temporary archway collapses at Motera stadium

Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a temporary gate crashed down at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities.

The temporary gate or archway, identified as Gate No.3 in the VVIP section collapsed following strong breeze on Sunday morning.

Some barricades at the venue also fell in the aftermath of low-intensity breezes.

The apparently flimsy nature of the hoardings, and temporary constructions such as hoardings and gateways, have created concerns of safety, especially since the Prime Minister and US President Trump are scheduled to arrive here on February 24 for a mega spectacle 'Namaste Trump'.

(With inputs from IANS)

ALSO READ | Khanam, Adrak Chai and Corn Samosa: Here's what will be on Trump's plate at Sabarmati

Write a comment

Namste Trump

Top News

Latest News