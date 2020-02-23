Ahead of 'Namaste Trump', temporary archway collapses at Motera stadium

Image Source : TWITTER Temporary archway collapses at Motera stadium

Even as preparations were on in full swing for the arrival of US President Donald Trump at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, a temporary gate crashed down at the venue leading to embarrassment for the authorities.

The temporary gate or archway, identified as Gate No.3 in the VVIP section collapsed following strong breeze on Sunday morning.

Some barricades at the venue also fell in the aftermath of low-intensity breezes.

The apparently flimsy nature of the hoardings, and temporary constructions such as hoardings and gateways, have created concerns of safety, especially since the Prime Minister and US President Trump are scheduled to arrive here on February 24 for a mega spectacle 'Namaste Trump'.

