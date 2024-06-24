Ahead of Day 1 of Parliament Session, Rijiju, Jairam Ramesh engage in war of words: 'Hope your certificate...'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Congress leader Jairam Ramesh engaged in war of words

Mere hours ahead of the official commencement of the first Parliament session of the 18th Lok Sabha, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh engaged in a Twitter banter. Both leaders took a sharp dig at each other ahead of the kickoff of the parliamentary session of the 18th Lok Sabha.



Significantly, a Twitter banter erupted between the two after Congress leader Jairam Ramesh commented on Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju's post today, which mentions the commencement of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha today.



Rijiju, in his post mentioned, "The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha begin today, the 24th June, 2024. I welcome all the new elected hon'ble members. I shall be always available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward for co-ordination to run the house."





However, taking a sharp dig at the same, the Congress leader replied to a post with the comment, 'Actions will speak louder than words Mr. Minister. Walk the Talk'.Meanwhile, the BJP leader too did not let his guard off and gave a befitting reply to Jairam Ramesh's 'walk the talk' comment. In a stern reply to the senior Congress leader, Minister Rijiju said, "You ( Jairam Ramesh) are an intelligent member and you will be a valuable asset to the house if you contribute positively.""Differences will remain amongst political parties in Parliamentary Democracy but we are united in our service to the nation. Looking forward to your cooperation in maintaining India's rich Parliamentary traditions," the newly inducted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister added.Further, senior Congress leader again hits back to Kiren Rijiju's statement, while taking a dig at the recent controversy involving National Testing Agency.He said, "Thanks Mr. Minister. I hope your certificate of my intelligence is not like the NTA grading. Is it with grace mark."Meanwhile, it is pertinent to note that ahead of first session of the Parliament, all INDIA bloc MPs will enter the Lok Sabha together. They will assemble where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was placed earlier and are also likely to carry a copy of the Constitution, the sources mentioned.

