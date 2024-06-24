Monday, June 24, 2024
     
'Positively looking forward for coordination to run Parliament', says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju

The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today with the swearing-in of the newly elected Members of the Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab will administer the oath to the new members.

Edited By: Vaidehi Jahagirdar New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 8:53 IST
Parliament Session
Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Ahead of the official commencement of the first Parliamentary session of the 18th Lok Sabha, newly inducted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that he is positively looking forward for coordination to run the house. 


Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju said he would always be available to assist the members of Parliament as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

"The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, June 24, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected Hon'ble Members. I will always be available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to coordination to run the house," Rijiju said.

"Today, as the new Hon’ble MPs pledge their commitment, I am reminded of the immense responsibility ahead. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, let us together work relentlessly for our nation's progress. I look forward to a peaceful and productive Parliament session," he added. 

