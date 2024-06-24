'Positively looking forward for coordination to run Parliament', says Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju

Ahead of the official commencement of the first Parliamentary session of the 18th Lok Sabha, newly inducted Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that he is positively looking forward for coordination to run the house.



Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Rijiju said he would always be available to assist the members of Parliament as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

"The First Session of the 18th Lok Sabha begins today, June 24, 2024. I welcome all the newly elected Hon'ble Members. I will always be available to assist the members as Minister of Parliamentary Affairs. I'm positively looking forward to coordination to run the house," Rijiju said.

"Today, as the new Hon’ble MPs pledge their commitment, I am reminded of the immense responsibility ahead. Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, let us together work relentlessly for our nation's progress. I look forward to a peaceful and productive Parliament session," he added.



