Lok Sabha session LIVE updates: PM Modi, newly elected MPs to take oath amid NEET row

Lok Sabha session live updates: The first Lok Sabha session following the general elections, conducted from April to June, is starting today. In the 18th Lok Sabha, the NDA holds a majority with 293 seats, while the BJP has 240 seats, just shy of the 272 majority mark on its own. The Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 seats, with the Congress holding 99 of them. The session will witness the oath-taking of newly elected MPs and the election of the speaker of the lower house. PM Modi will address the Lok Sabha on July 2.