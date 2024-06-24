Monday, June 24, 2024
     
  Lok Sabha session LIVE updates: PM Modi, newly elected MPs to take oath amid NEET row
Lok Sabha session live updates: The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha will begin today with the swearing-in of the newly elected Members of the Parliament, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab will administer the oath to the new members.

Edited By: Shubham Bajpai New Delhi Updated on: June 24, 2024 9:01 IST
First session of Lok Sabha
Image Source : PTI Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha session live updates: The first Lok Sabha session following the general elections, conducted from April to June, is starting today. In the 18th Lok Sabha, the NDA holds a majority with 293 seats, while the BJP has 240 seats, just shy of the 272 majority mark on its own. The Opposition INDIA bloc has 234 seats, with the Congress holding 99 of them. The session will witness the oath-taking of newly elected MPs and the election of the speaker of the lower house. PM Modi will address the Lok Sabha on July 2.

 

  • Jun 24, 2024 8:55 AM (IST) Posted by Vaidehi Jahagirdar

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence

    Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju leaves from his residence for the parliament to attend the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha. 

  • Jun 24, 2024 8:45 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    544 MPs to take oath with PM Modi first in order, followed by his entire cabinet

    At first, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be administered the oath, followed by the cabinet ministers including, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, among others. After the Cabinet Ministers, the MoS (Independent Charge) and MoS will take oath. After the oath of the full cabinet, other Members of Parliament from different states in alphabetical order will be administered the oath by the pro-tem Speaker.

  • Jun 24, 2024 8:30 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    INDIA bloc leaders to show unity while entering parliament

    All MPs of the I.N.D.I.A bloc will enter the Lok Sabha together. They will assemble where the statue of Mahatma Gandhi was placed earlier. They are likely to carry a copy of the Constitution.

  • Jun 24, 2024 8:15 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    NEET row may overshadow Lok Sabha proceedings

    The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha is going to start amid the continuing NEET UG paper leak row which may cast a shadow over the proceedings. The opposition has termed NEET as a scam and raised concerns over the efficiency of the National Testing Agency (NTA), responsible for conducting the medical entrance exam.

  • Jun 24, 2024 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    'Positively looking forward for coordination to run Parliament': Kiren Rijiju

    Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said he was positively looking forward to coordination to run Parliament, as the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha gets underway. In a post on X, Rijiju said he shall always be available to assist the members of Parliament as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs.

     

  • Jun 24, 2024 7:43 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Lok Sabha proceedings to start at 11:00 am

    According to the List of Business, the session will start at 11:00 am with an observance of silence to mark the solemn occasion of the first sitting of the 18th Lok Sabha, followed by the laying of paper on the table by the Secretary General. The paper will contain all the names of newly elected MPs. After this, the members will take oath or make affirmations and sign the roll before taking their seat.

  • Jun 24, 2024 7:02 AM (IST) Posted by Shubham Bajpai

    Congress upset over pro-tem speaker election, will not assist during oath-taking of MPs

    Newly elected I.N.D.I..A bloc MPs will not sit on the Speaker's chair to assist the the Pro-tem Speaker during the oath-taking ceremony of MPs. Congress and I.N.D.I.A bloc parties are upset with the fact that tradition has been broken, 7-time BJP MP Bhratruhari Mehtab was made the Pro-tem Speaker instead of the 8-time Congress MP K Suresh

