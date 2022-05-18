Remove plaque from all places, roads named after Aurangzeb: Agra Mayor

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Agra Mayor Naveen Jain

Agra Mayor and national president of the Mayor's Council Naveen Jain on Wednesday conveyed it to all mayors that if there is a plaque of Aurangzeb in the area or any road named after him, then it should be removed.

"Aurangzeb was a cruel ruler who destroyed Hindu temples and also compelled people of the Hindu community to convert to Islam. There should not be any place for Aurangzeb in India," Naveen Jain, Agra Mayor said.

A couple of months ago, lauding the resilience of India's civilisational heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said tyrants like Aurangzeb tried to destroy Kashi but were consigned to the “black pages” of history while the ancient city is now writing a new chapter of its glory.

In a speech after inaugurating the Kashi Vishwanath Dham, which has renovated and expanded the temple's premises, Modi said India is now stepping out of the "inferiority" complex brought on it by centuries of slavery.

He asserted that the new Kashi corridor will give a decisive direction to the country and lead it to a bright future.

"Tyrants attacked this city, tried to destroy it. History is witness to Aurangzeb's atrocities, his terror. He tried to change civilisation with the sword. He tried to crush culture with fanaticism. But the soil of this country is different from the rest of the world. Here if an Aurangzeb comes, a Shivaji also rises," Modi said.

