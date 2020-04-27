Agra reports 10 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, toll mounts to 381

Image Source : AP A healthcare worker check a coronavirus test kit amid global outbreak of the virus.

Agra in Uttar Pradesh has reported 10 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours taking confirmed patients toll in the district to 381, District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh has informed. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in Uttar Pradesh has climbed to 1,868 including 29 deaths while 289 have recovered. Earlier in the day, another city in Uttar Pradesh, Kanpur reported 33 new cases becoming another coronavirus hotspot in the state.

On Sunday, Mayor of Agra Naveen Jain urged Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Verma to save his city which, he says, can be the next Wuhan. The letter has been dated April 21 and has been directly addressed to the deputy chief minister.

At the outset of his letter written in Hindi, Jain says that if coronavirus situation in Agra is not managed properly, it may resemble Wuhan, the city in China that was the epicentre of coronavirus pandemic that has now threatens the entire world. Jain claimed that local administration has been "useless".

In another development, over a dozen Kashmiri students, who have been stranded in Agra due to the lockdown, have now sought the help of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to return to their homes in Kashmir.

The students are studying in the Agra University and have been staying in rented accommodations in the Naseerabad colony of Khandari area in the city. They had stayed back due to their examinations in March.

The students, including four women, are aged between 19 and 25 years.

ALSO READ | Maharashtra's COVID-19 cases cross 8,000-mark, death toll at 342. Check district-wise list

ALSO READ | China's Wuhan city discharges last COVID-19 patient from hospital

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage