After Delhi & Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh govt to introduce 'happiness curriculum' in 150 schools

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) UP to introduce 'happiness curriculum' in 150 schools

Highlights Course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh

As part of the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum

Delhi government had introduced Happiness Curriculum in 2018

The Yogi Adityanath government has decided to launch the 'happiness curriculum' in 150 primary schools of Uttar Pradesh under a pilot project to make the students more sensitive towards nature, society, and the country. Uttar Pradesh will be the third state after Chhattisgarh and Delhi to implement the curriculum.

The Delhi government had introduced Happiness Curriculum in July 2018. It was brought with a vision to strengthen the foundations of happiness and well-being of all students through a 35-minute class conducted every day across 1,030 government schools in the national capital.

According to Saurabh Malviya, the UP state in charge of the happiness curriculum, the course is being developed keeping in mind the geographical and cultural conditions of Uttar Pradesh and preparations to implement the initiatives are on. The happiness curriculum will be introduced to the students of Classes 1 to 8. It will enable them to connect with themselves, family, society, nature, and the country. It will also help them understand interrelationships, Malviya said, adding that the children will be taught meditation as well.

As part of the pilot project, 150 schools in 15 districts have been asked to work on the curriculum. Five books will be prepared for the children in Classes 1 to 5. The subject matter of the curriculum is being prepared by organising a workshop of 32 teachers. Shravan Shukla, who participated in the workshop as a trainer, said preparations are on to implement the course from the next session starting in April 2022. He said that there are 1,30,000 primary schools in Uttar Pradesh where seven lakh teachers are employed. Based on the evaluation of the pilot project, the state government may consider implementing the happiness curriculum in all schools.

With PTI inputs

Also Read I Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: Samajwadi Party to field maximum Brahmin candidates

Latest India News