Above-normal rainfall forecast across India in June and monsoon season: IMD The weather department said that for the entire monsoon season, the country may receive 106 per cent of the LPA of 87 cm, indicating a wetter-than-usual monsoon season overall.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast above-normal rainfall across India in June, with precipitation expected to be around 108 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).

Addressing a press conference, M Ravichandran, Secretary of the Ministry of Earth Sciences, said that the monsoon core zone is projected to receive above-normal rainfall this year. This key agricultural region, comprising parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Odisha, and surrounding areas, relies heavily on the Southwest Monsoon for its seasonal rain.

IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra provided a regional breakdown, stating that while northwest India is likely to witness normal rainfall, the northeast may receive below-normal showers. Central and southern peninsular India are both expected to see above-average rainfall during the monsoon.

"Updated Long Range Forecast For the Southwest Monsoon Seasonal Rainfall during 2025. Quantitatively, the southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September, 2025) rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be 106% of LPA (Long Period Average) with a model error of ± 4%. This indicates that above normal rainfall is most likely to occur over the country as a whole during the monsoon season (June to September, 2025). The LPA of the season rainfall over the country as a whole for the period 1971-2020 is 87 cm.," the weather office posted on X.

