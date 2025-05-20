Abhishek Banerjee to represent TMC in all-party delegations on Operation Sindoor Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that no official request had been made to the TMC to nominate a delegate and asserted that the party would have considered sending a representative if a formal request had been received.

New Delhi:

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP and national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will represent the party in the Parliamentary delegations that will visit multiple countries to convey India's firm stance on zero-tolerance towards terrorism and highlight the details of Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 in response to last month's deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

The decision came after Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju called TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, requesting a nomination for the Operation Sindoor delegation. The West Bengal CM nominated Abhishek Banerjee for the role.

Abhishek Banerjee's inclusion brings both conviction and clarity

In an X post, TMC said that Abhishek Banerjee's presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage. "We’re delighted to share that our Chairperson, Smt. @MamataOfficial has nominated National GS Shri @abhishekaitc to represent Trinamool Congress in the all-party delegation for India’s global outreach against terrorism. At a time when the world must unite to confront the growing threat of terrorism, Shri Abhishek Banerjee's inclusion brings both conviction and clarity to the table. His presence will not only reflect Bengal’s firm stand against terror but also strengthen India’s collective voice on the global stage," the X post read.

Yusuf Pathan opted out

Earlier, the Centre named Trinamool MP and former India cricketer Yusuf Pathan as a member of one of the seven diplomatic delegations that will travel to different foreign countries to put across India's stand on tackling terrorism against the backdrop of Operation Sindoor.

However, Yusuf later opted out. On Monday, both Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee said the Centre should not decide who the party nominates for the all-party delegations.

The diplomatic mission, divided into seven groups and led by MPs from various political parties, aims to engage with international partners and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The groups, comprising 8–9 members each, are tasked with countering global misinformation and projecting a unified stance on terrorism.

Also Read: 'We are with centre, but they cannot decide our representative': Mamata Banerjee on Op-Sindoor outreach

Also Read: