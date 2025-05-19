'We are with centre, but they cannot decide our representative': Mamata Banerjee on Op-Sindoor outreach Mamata Banerjee clarified that her party is not boycotting the Centre's multi-party diplomatic mission against Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and will nominate representatives once a formal request is made by the Centre.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has reaffirmed her party’s support for the Central Government’s foreign policy, particularly in its efforts to combat terrorism, while simultaneously expressing discontent over the Centre’s approach to the formation of a multi-party diplomatic mission.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Banerjee dismissed reports suggesting that the Trinamool Congress (TMC) had boycotted the Centre’s global diplomatic initiative aimed at countering Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and promoting India’s Operation Sindoor. She emphasized that her party had not been approached formally to nominate a representative for the mission.

“We are firmly behind the Central Government on matters concerning external affairs and national interest. But the process must be followed. It is the party’s prerogative to choose its representative, not the Centre’s,” the Chief Minister said.

Banerjee’s remarks came in response to the inclusion of TMC MP Yusuf Pathan in the list of participants for the multi-party diplomatic delegation.

She clarified that no official request had been made to the TMC to nominate a delegate and asserted that the party would have considered sending a representative if a formal request had been received.

“This is the system – the mother party decides who represents them. If the Centre had requested us, we would have decided and sent a name. But they cannot impose names unilaterally,” she said.

Echoing her sentiments, TMC National General Secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee also addressed the media earlier in the day. He stressed that the TMC stands shoulder to shoulder with the Central Government in the fight against terrorism but reiterated that the decision on party representation must rest with the party itself.

“TMC has always stood for the national interest. We have no objection to the delegation, but the Centre cannot unilaterally decide who will represent each party. That decision lies with the party leadership,” Abhishek Banerjee stated.

The diplomatic mission, divided into seven groups and led by MPs from various political parties, aims to engage with international partners and highlight India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. The groups, comprising 8–9 members each, are tasked with countering global misinformation and projecting a unified stance on terrorism.

The TMC leadership’s statements underline a broader concern among opposition parties regarding the Centre's approach to multi-party initiatives. While voicing support for the mission’s objectives, the party has firmly called for respect for institutional norms and party autonomy in decision-making.

As the diplomatic initiative progresses, the episode serves as a reminder of the delicate balance between bipartisan cooperation on national security and the preservation of democratic consultation and political protocol.

