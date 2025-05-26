Abhishek Banerjee, Salman Khurshid send stern message from Seoul: Support to Pakistan is support to terror The leaders condemned Pakistan's continued support for terrorism and highlighted the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as a matter of global concern, not just the country's security issue.

New Delhi:

Members of an Indian all-party delegation, on a global outreach mission against terrorism, issued strong statements against Pakistan during a meeting with policy think tanks in Seoul on Monday. The leaders condemned Islamabad’s continued support for terrorism and highlighted the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack as a matter of global concern, not just a domestic security issue.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Abhishek Banerjee delivered a stern message, stating that any support extended to Pakistan should be seen as support to a terror organisation. “We want to tell the world that any support to Pakistan is a support to a terror organisation. The 22nd April Pahalgam terror attack is no more a matter of India's national security; it has turned out to be a global imperative now,” Banerjee said.

He accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists and suggested that its actions were aimed at destabilising India's economic rise.

“If you look at the trajectory of economies of India and Pakistan, there is a difference between hell and heaven... The attack in Pahalgam is a testament to the fact that they don't want the Indian economy to prosper,” he added.

Congress MP calls Pahalgam attack a "devious exercise"

Congress leader and former Union Minister Salman Khurshid echoed the concerns, stating that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir had significantly improved in recent years, which posed a threat to those invested in maintaining unrest across the border.

“Jammu & Kashmir had come on the path of peace, prosperity and growth. This sounded unpleasant to the people across the border, who felt that they would lose fertile ground for their future activities, and this was the time to strike,” Khurshid said.

Referring to the timing and location of the Pahalgam attack, Khurshid called it a “devious exercise” intended to derail the return of normalcy and tourism in the region.

“When we were showing that everything was normal and tourists were coming in large numbers, to hit the spot where you could show that Kashmir was not the place tourists should be going... this was a devious exercise against our successful attempts to normalise the situation and work towards growth and peace in Kashmir,” he said.

The remarks come as part of a global outreach initiative by the Indian government, involving representatives from multiple political parties, aimed at building international consensus on India’s firm stance against cross-border terrorism.