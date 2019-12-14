Image Source : FILE AASU calls three-day mass satyagraha against CAA

The All Assam Students Union (AASU), which is spearheading the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, on Friday called a three-day mass satyagraha in all district headquarters of the state from December 16. Announcing the fresh agitation programme, AASU Chief Adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya coined the slogan "Repeal Citizenship Amendment Act or arrest me".

Bhattacharya said padyatra and protest meetings would be organised across the state and posters would put up against the controversial law. "Everybody will join the movement. Women will blow the conchshell demanding the withdrawal of the Act," he said. Meanwhile, authorities have rolled out measures to help out the hundreds of passengers stranded at the airport, railways stations and inter-state bus terminals due to the protests which have led to suspension of flight, train and public road transport services.

Buses would ferry the stranded passengers to various parts of the city, an official said.

