AAP MP Raghav Chadha enjoys tea for just Rs 10 at Mumbai airport, shares video | WATCH

New Delhi:

Affordable food at airports has once again come into the spotlight after a recent social media post shed light on the availability of low-cost options for passengers. The discussion focuses on the 'Udan Yatri Cafe', an initiative designed to provide affordable food and beverages at airport premises. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Raghav Chadha shared his experience of buying tea for Rs 10 at the cafe located inside Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. Passengers, often used to high food prices at airports, welcomed the concept, calling it both practical and much-needed.

In his video post shared on X, Chadha in the caption wrote, “All of them happy, all of them saying the same thing: Easy on the pocket, good service, value for money.”

Part of a larger government push

While the post triggered fresh interest, the initiative itself has been part of a broader effort to improve passenger experience. The first such cafe was launched in Kolkata under the Airports Authority of India (AAI), with a focus on making basic food items affordable for travellers.

The Udan Yatri Cafe is an initiative by the central government, launched jointly by the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Airports Authority of India (AAI). Its main goal is to provide passengers with clean, quality food and beverages at affordable prices within airport premises. Before this initiative, food and drinks at Indian airports were often expensive. Bottled water could cost up to Rs 100, and snacks like samosas were priced between Rs 150 and Rs 200. Many middle-class travellers found it difficult to manage these costs, often having no choice but to pay the high prices. The Udan Yatri Cafe aims to change that by offering reasonably priced options, giving relief to budget-conscious passengers.

It is pertinent to note that the first Udan Yatri Cafe opened in December 2024 at Kolkata's Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport and has since gained popularity among travellers. By 2026, the government plans to expand the cafes to most major AAI-operated airports across the country.

Addressing a long-standing concern

High food prices at airports have been a common complaint among passengers for years. The introduction of these cafes is seen as an attempt to address that concern, especially for budget travellers and first-time flyers.

By offering essential items like tea, snacks, and meals at lower prices, the initiative aims to strike a balance between affordability and convenience.