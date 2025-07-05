Aap Ki Adalat: CM Rekha Gupta says Delhiites will not face injustice for keeping old vehicles Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, in her first Aap Ki Adalat appearance, criticised the fuel ban on older vehicles imposed to curb pollution and assured the government would prevent injustice to citizens.

New Delhi:

In her first appearance on the popular India TV show Aap Ki Adalat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed the recent controversy surrounding the fuel ban imposed on older vehicles in the capital. The policy, which came into effect on July 1, barred diesel vehicles over 10 years old and petrol vehicles over 15 years old from refuelling at petrol pumps across Delhi. However, after widespread public outcry and criticism, the government reversed the decision within days.

Speaking to India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, CM Gupta acknowledged Delhi’s severe air pollution problem, saying, "It is our misfortune that Delhi has been declared one of the worst polluted cities in the world. The previous government did not take any serious steps to stop air pollution, and the capital, instead of becoming a green city, became a gas chamber. It was then that the courts, National Green Tribunal and CAQM stepped in. The order to deny fuel to petrol and diesel vehicles that are 10 to 15 years old was issued by CAQM. I think this order is not justified."

She explained, "I would like to assure the people of Delhi that our government would ensure no injustice is done to the people. We will place this view before the courts, NGT and CAQM. There are thousands of middle-class families, including my father, who use their vehicles occasionally. The previous Kejriwal government had been scrapping old vehicles for the last one and a half years. In the past, the government did not do its duty, and the people had to face the music. Our government will not allow people to face injustice for keeping old vehicles. There is no logic behind refusing fuel to old vehicles in Delhi and allowing neighbouring states in NCR to sell fuel."

The fuel ban was initially introduced as part of efforts to combat Delhi’s hazardous air quality, which regularly breaches safe limits, largely due to vehicular emissions. To enforce the ban, Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras were installed at petrol pumps to identify and deny fuel to vehicles exceeding age limits. However, the abrupt enforcement, lack of public consultation, and the disproportionate impact on economically weaker sections led to widespread protests.

Following the backlash, the Delhi government, under the leadership of Environment Minister Rekha Gupta, officially withdrew the ban on July 4. While ANPR cameras will remain for record-keeping, they will no longer be used to restrict fuel sales.

Environmentalists welcomed the intent but urged the government to focus on sustainable long-term solutions such as electric vehicle promotion, better public transport, and stringent emissions testing rather than age-based fuel restrictions.