Aap Ki Adalat: Rekha Gupta vows to clean Yamuna, unveils Rs 9,000 crore action plan for river Aap Ki Adalat: CM pointed out that around 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi still lack adequate sewer infrastructure. To resolve this long-standing issue, the government has launched a large-scale initiative to install sewer lines and pipelines across these underserved areas.

New Delhi:

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has reaffirmed the government's commitment to cleaning the Yamuna River, acknowledging it as a concern shared by the entire nation, from the Prime Minister to the common citizen. Appearing in Rajat Sharma's iconic show 'Aap Ki Adalat', the Delhi CM was asked about Yamuna River cleaning in the national capital.

Yamuna's crucial role in Delhi's water supply

Highlighting the river’s importance, CM Gupta noted that all the fresh water supplied to Delhi through the Yamuna is used for drinking purposes. This makes the river’s health vital for the city's well-being.

Major sources of pollution identified

Nearly 200 drains, including major ones like Najafgarh and Shahdara, discharge pollutants directly into the Yamuna. The government has started trapping these drains to reduce contamination and improve the river's BOD (Biochemical Oxygen Demand) levels.

STP overhaul underway

The Chief Minister revealed that 22 out of 38 sewage treatment plants (STPs) in the city were not functioning as per Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) norms. Efforts are now underway to upgrade and modernise these old STPs to meet current standards.

Tackling industrial pollution

The government is also working to trap untreated effluents from industrial areas. Discussions have been held with the Haryana government to curb cross-border industrial pollution entering the Yamuna.

Massive investment in Yamuna action plan

To accelerate the clean-up, the Delhi government has allocated ₹9,000 crore for the Yamuna Action Plan this year. The CM stressed that cleaning the river is a long-term mission that requires sustained effort and cannot be completed overnight.

Expanding sewer infrastructure

The CM highlighted that 1,700 unauthorised colonies in Delhi currently lack proper sewerage. To address this, the government has initiated large-scale laying of sewer lines and pipelines in these areas.

Collaboration with neighbouring states

To ensure continuous water flow and reduce pollution, Delhi is actively coordinating with the governments of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to increase the environmental flow (e-flow) of the Yamuna.

Delhi unveils 45-point action plan to rejuvenate Yamuna River

The Delhi Jal Board, under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has launched an ambitious 45-point action plan aimed at revamping the city’s water infrastructure and cleaning the Yamuna River. With a total outlay of Rs 9,000 crore, the plan targets completion by next year, officials confirmed.

Focus on clean water and sewerage upgrades

The comprehensive mission includes major upgrades to Delhi’s sewerage networks, improved water infrastructure, and measures to ensure transparency in tanker services. The overarching goal: to deliver clean water to the city and restore the Yamuna to a pollution-free state.

High-level oversight and inter-government collaboration

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally overseeing the river rejuvenation drive, supported closely by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and PWD Minister Parvesh Verma. The Central and Delhi governments are also working jointly on a "war footing" to expedite the cleanup efforts.

Drone and ground surveys for drain management

A detailed re-verification of 360 drains—both big and small—will be conducted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). To enhance accuracy, drone surveys will be carried out across 22 major drains that discharge into the Yamuna.

Pollution monitoring at 67 key locations

The Delhi Jal Board has identified 67 strategic locations along the Yamuna for pollution monitoring. A comprehensive survey is underway and findings are expected to be submitted by July.

Installation of real-time water monitoring stations

To maintain continuous assessment of water quality, the government is installing 32 real-time water monitoring stations. Ten of these will be placed directly on the Yamuna, while the remaining 22 will monitor the city’s primary drains.

Clean Yamuna targeted within 1st tenure

The Delhi government has set an ambitious target to clean the Yamuna River within its first term. Officials have indicated that the current measures are being implemented with urgency and precision to meet this goal.

Green energy integration: Najafgarh drain to go solar

As part of a broader initiative combining clean energy with water conservation, the Najafgarh Drain is set to be transformed into a 30 MW canal-top solar power corridor. This dual-purpose project aims to curb pollution while promoting renewable energy in the capital.