'Why should I remember my Naani?': Rekha Gupta slams Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat over slum dwellers' threat Delhi CM Rekha Gupta slammed Arvind Kejriwal on Aap Ki Adalat, accusing him of misleading slum dwellers and failing to provide housing during his tenure.

New Delhi:

In her first appearance on the popular India TV show Aap Ki Adalat, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta launched a sharp attack on former CM Arvind Kejriwal over his comments on the rehabilitation of slum dwellers. Responding to Kejriwal’s remark that the government would "remember its Naani" if 40 lakh slum residents came out in protest, Gupta dismissed the statement as a fear-mongering tactic and accused the AAP chief of deliberately stalling Delhi’s development.

“Why should I remember my Naani? Kejriwal complicated matters and wants Delhi not to develop,” Gupta told India TV Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the show. "He didn’t reduce pollution, didn’t remove the garbage hills, didn’t build infrastructure. He only distributed freebies like water and electricity but gave no permanent housing or flyovers."

Gupta blamed both previous Congress and AAP governments for neglecting Delhi’s poor. "In 27 years — 15 under Congress and 12 under AAP — not a single proper house was built for the slum dwellers. The Centre built 50,000 flats, which were left dilapidated. It was Modiji who ensured homes were actually given in place of jhuggis," she said.

Addressing concerns about demolition near rail tracks, she added, "If the court orders removal in the interest of security, should those slums not be cleared? Kejriwal is misguiding people and spreading fear."

The CM emphasised that her administration is working toward a transparent housing policy. “AAP had set the 2015 cut-off date for eligibility. If people who came after that are demanding flats, we either change that policy or face the question — should anyone who arrived yesterday also get a flat? The taxpayer deserves clarity,” she said.

Gupta clarified that of the 675 jhuggi clusters in Delhi, demolition occurred in only four cases — three due to court orders and one where flats had already been provided. "Kejriwal, like Kumbhakaran, spends six months in Punjab and ignores Delhi. In 12 years, did he give even one flat to a jhuggi dweller?" she asked.

The CM concluded by reaffirming her government’s commitment: "We are preparing a serious plan to give lakhs of poor people better homes and amenities"

