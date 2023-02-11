Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aap Ki Adalat: 'We want Hindu Rashtra, Akhand Bharat will follow’, says Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri

Aap Ki Adalat: Controversial religious preacher and chief priest of Bageshwar Dham temple, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, has reiterated his demand for declaring India as ‘Hindu Rashtra’ and said, “Once Hindu Rashtra is declared, Akhand Bharat will follow.”

Shastri spoke at length on several topics in an interesting question-answer session with Rajat Sharma on India TV’s iconic show ‘Aap Ki Adalat’ which was aired on Monday (February 11) at 10 PM. When it was pointed out that the Supreme Court recently observed that there was no room for hate crimes based on religion in a secular country like India, Shastri replied: “ We respect the Supreme Court, but India was and is a Hindu Rashtra. It should be declared so.”



Rajat Sharma: What do you want from Lord Hanuman?

Dhirendra Shastri: “We want Hindu Rashtra based on Sanatan Dharma. If they declare Hindu Rashtra, we will follow up with the demand for Akhand Bharat.”

Rajat Sharma: The nation works under the Constitution, prepared by Baba Saheb Ambedkar?

Dhirendra Shastri: “We respect the Constitution accepted by our forefathers.”

Rajat Sharma: The Constitution says India is a secular state, not a state based on religion?

Dhirendra Shastri: “The first page of the Constitution begins with the illustration of Lord Ram. If the first page of the Constitution begins with the illustration of Lord Ram, why can’t India become a Hindu Rashtra and why can’t there be Ram Rajya? …I have only heard, but I’ve never read that Dharma is secular. The only dharma is Sanatan, and the rest are all ‘panths’ (sects).”



The Bageshwar Dham priest, who has received threats to his life recently, called for people to carry weapons for self-defence. Shastri said, “Let people keep mala (garland) and bhaala (spear). Even our gods and goddesses carry them. Some carry trishul (trident) too. If some people have objections, then stop issuing arms licences for self-defence. We are asking people to keep ‘bhaala’ for self-defence. We are poor people and do not have money to buy guns.”



When Rajat Sharma pointed out that his supporters had recently staged a protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar and had asked people to keep swords instead of knives, Dhirendra Shastri said: “I do not like this. We never gave them this leeway. Remember, Sanatan is the only region which believes in non-violence. We are not in favour of violence. Every Hindu restrains himself from resorting to violence.”



In the same breath, the preacher said: “For how long should we exercise patience? For how long should we face stoning on Ram Yatras? For how long should we see our sadhus killed in Palghar, and our Ramcharitmanas burnt? For how long should we hear people describing our saints as ‘paakhandi’(hypocrites)? Even an angry Lord Ram lost his patience and tried to dry up the ocean with his arrows, and killed Ravana. For how long should innocent Sanatanis remain patient? Let me tell this clearly, we are ready to sacrifice our lives and if people think we are uncontrollable, let us remain so.”



When Rajat Sharma said, such provocative statements help leaders like AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi to allege that Hindu leaders are spreading hate and creating a religious divide, Shastri replied: “Hum karen chori, woh karen toh seenazori (if we do, it’s a crime, if they do, it is okay). They ask people to commit murders from their platforms. 40 Hindus were killed in Akshardham. They showered abuses on our saints. Even today, they shower 500 abuses a day. Is this right?”



Shastri went on, “ ...We don’t think Hindu society gives threats. It only responds…. We are not against any religion. We are staunch Sanatani. We don’t fear Muslims, Christian priests, nor the traitors (Jaichands) who are opposing Sanatanis. I did not make the comment on ‘masal doonga’ (crush) against Muslims. I used it for a Hindu who abused our saints. Freedom of expression is our fundamental right, like any Indian citizen.”



When Rajat Sharma asked about his controversial comment in which he had asked people to keep bulldozers, Dhirendra Shastri replied: ‘I never spoke about keeping guns, I spoke about keeping bulldozers…I think they are necessary for self-defence, in present times. Bulldozers are fully non-violent.”

Rajat Sharma: Since when have bulldozers become non-violent?

Dhirendra Shastri: “They are used for digging wells too. I had said, if they throw stones at Ram Yatra, then buy a bulldozer for your defence. If some people have problems with their body, or their sect, then let them buy a crane. We are not stopping them. But presently, we do not have enough money to buy bulldozers.”

Rajat Sharma: “Is this your guru’s tradition to keep bhaala (spear) or bulldozer, and yet you claim speaking about non-violence?

Dhirendra Shastri: “This is our tradition, Lord Ram’s tradition (Parampara)”.

Rajat Sharma: Were there bulldozers during Lord Ram’s time?

Dhirendra Shastri: “During Lord Ram’s time, there used to be bows and arrows. Now technology has advanced and bulldozers are there. We should change ourselves with technology. Change is the law of nature.”

Rajat Sharma: What will you do with bulldozers?

Dhirendra Shastri: “Self-defence….We will keep bulldozers outside the house, and tell people, don’t come here, because we have this. The guns that soldiers keep. Do they fire? It is only for deterrence.”

