Aap Ki Adalat: Adnan Sami lashes out at Pak Army generals, calls them 'traitors to humanity' Popular singer Adnan Sami, in Aap Ki Adalat, said that the entire army establishment, including ISI, wants to keep the Kashmir issue alive in the guise of Islam.

In a no-holds-barred attack on Pakistan's Army generals, popular singer Adnan Sami has alleged that "these generals are lining their pockets by taking foreign donations and funds in the name of Kashmir, but they are actually traitors to humanity".

Replying to questions in Rajat Sharma's iconic Aap Ki Adalat show on India TV, Adnan Sami, son of a former Pakistani air force pilot and diplomat, said, "My father was an accomplished ace fighter pilot. He fought the war in 1965, but since my birth, I never saw my father in uniform because he had joined the Foreign Office and was living a civilian life. I have literally grown up in the corridors of power. I know exactly how things work inside. Once we knew my father's friend was going to become the caretaker Prime Minister, a new sherwani was sent from our home for his swearing-in. I have seen this with my own eyes."

When Rajat Sharma asked, why he was hounded by the establishment despite his family's top connections, Adnan Sami replied, "They (the army) did not spare Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and earlier leaders; they did not spare Benazir Bhutto and Imran Khan. Who am I? They pose to the world as if they are the victims of terrorism, but the generals are themselves creating Frankensteins by nurturing terrorists, giving Osama bin Laden a home to hide."

Adnan Sami narrated a personal experience of a chef working in his home, whose son became a 'jihadi', and his father got a letter from his 19-year-old son, in which he had written, "The day you get this letter, please know that I am no more in this world." His father died, weeping, a few months after his death....And then you (army) have the audacity to say that I am a gaddar (traitor). You are a gaddar not only to your country but to humanity."

Adnan Sami said, "Those who say that I came to India carrying top secrets, they should know I am a musician, a singer and a composer. Those generals did romance on my tunes and danced to my songs. The entire army establishment, including ISI, wants to keep the Kashmir issue alive in the guise of Islam. But reality is different. They hype up the Kashmir issue to get donations and funds from other countries to line their pockets. They live a life of luxury after looting the nation, while the people have no money or food. The entire nation is run by generals. In other countries, an army lives within a country, but Pakistan is a 'waahid mulk' (unique country), where the country was born inside an army. The army there even sells cornflakes. Any politician who becomes popular is packed off. Then, finished off Benazir Bhutto, in today's times, Imran Khan is the most popular leader in Pakistan; he is a sports hero, but he has been thrown into jail."

Rajat Sharma: Do you mean to say the Pakistan Army is the source of all ills?

Adnan Sami: "Of course. There is no democracy. Whenever they wish, they dislodge the government, and whenever politicians (from India) try to reach an agreement, the army says it won't suit them, chalo, Kargil kar lo."

Indian Citizenship

Adnan Sami disclosed how he got Indian citizenship in 2016. "It so happened that I wanted to renew my Indian visa, but prior to that, I had to renew my Pakistani passport. The Pakistan High Commission in Delhi refused to renew my passport. I spoke on the phone to my 'uncles' in Pakistan who knew my late father, who was a Federal Secretary in the Foreign Office. The uncles told me your passport will not be renewed because they want your Indian visa should not be renewed, they want you to come back. And what they would do to you, nobody knows. But your passport will not be renewed."

Rajat Sharma: Was it scary?

Adnan Sami: Bilkul. I told the Indian Home Ministry about this.

Rajat Sharma: Which uncles here helped you?

Adnan Sami: People may think, since Adnan Sami is a public figure, he would easily get Indian citizenship. But it was not so. It happened much later. Twice my application was rejected, but finally under the Indian Citizenship Act, the government has the powers to grant citizenship as a special case to those who excel in sports, arts or science. The Indian government thought I deserved it, and they exercised their powers and granted me citizenship."

Rajat Sharma: After the Pahalgam incident, Amit Shah asked all chief ministers to find out Pakistani nationals and send them back. Were you afraid?

Adnan Sami: No, not at all. Once I became a citizen, that's it. They not only granted me Indian citizenship. They showed their affection by awarding me the Padma Shri honour. The Pakistan government never gave me any award.

Rajat Sharma: But former Pakistan minister Fawad Chaudhary was saying on social media that the balloon of "Lahore wala Adnan" will now burst?

Adnan Sami: He is a "bhaand" (joker). What to say about him?

Adnan Sami revealed, with tears in his eyes, how the Pakistan High Commission refused to allow him to attend the funeral of his mother, who died a few months ago. "I had to watch her funeral on WhatsApp video", he said.

Life in Bollywood, How Asha Bhosle helped

Adnan Sami revealed how famous singer Asha Bhosle helped him to come and settle in Mumbai. "When my song albums were not getting proper marketing and exposure in Mumbai, I rang up Asha Ji and requested her to come and help me in London. She said, No, come to Mumbai, because Mumbai is the capital of Hindi music. I took my boriya-bistar to Mumbai. Asha Ji and her family helped me. I stayed in RD Burman's home. I was fortunate. It was like staying in a music temple. The song albums that were rejected in Pakistan were hits here. Like Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao, Bheegi Bheegi Raaton Me, and Lift Kara De. These albums were released earlier in Pakistan, but when they were released here with proper marketing, they became hits. The rest is history. I never imagined I would get the kind of affection that people gave me here."

Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Reshma

Adnan Sami mentioned how noted singers like Mehdi Hasan and Reshma died in penury in Pakistan. "Nurat Fateh Ali Khan, Mehdi Hasan and Reshma's popularity multiplied several times because of India, there is no doubt. Here we have the audience, the masses, and the quantity. People in India have the attitude and respect for music which is unmatchable. Mehdi Hasan was Shahenshah-e-Ghazal, but the manner in which he died was sad. He did not get any support. The same happened with Reshma Ji. The reason: The authorities there do not bother (Parwaah Hi Nahin Hai). The people give them their love, but the authorities do not help. These are only some of the popular singers, there are many such singers who are languishing in Pakistan."

Weight loss

Adnan Sami disclosed how he managed to reduce his weight from 230 kg by at least 120 kg.

He said, "I had reached a critical stage. My father was suffering from pancreatic cancer. He took me to Cromwell Hospital in London, where the doctor, after the checkup, told me, "Mr Sami, your results are on the borderline. If you continue with this lifestyle, I will not be surprised that your parents will find you dead in a hotel room six months from now". It was a shock from me. But I was nonchalant. That evening, I went to a bakery, polished off half of their products, including pastry, and my father told me angrily, 'Tumhen Khuda Ka Khauf Nahin Hai?' That night, he told me with tears in his eyes, 'Beta, make a promise to me: I will not lay your body in a grave; you shall lay my body in a grave." From that day onwards, I went on a weight-loss drive. There was no bariatric surgery or liposuction. A good nutritionist in Houston prepared a high-protein diet for me, and I started reducing my weight."

Salman Khan

When Rajat Sharma said Salman Khan once told him Adnan Sami, despite his weight, attracts six heroines at a time, Adnan Sami replied, "Yeh Sangeet Ka Jaadu Hai."

Rajat Sharma: There are many singers, you only have the jaadu?

Adnan Sami: Kya Hai, Gaanon Me Toh Romance nikalta Hi Nikalta Hai. Log hazaron gaane karte hain, main kuch gaane karta hoon, Woh Bhi Passion Aur Bahut Soch Samajh Ke. Dil Se Karta Hoon.

When Rajat Sharma said he romanced and married his leading heroine in Pakistan at a young age, Adnan Sami replied, "Kya karoon, karna tha. Ek hi zindagi hai, usko ji lo. Kal ka kuch nahin pata."

Rajat Sharma: Did you advise Salman to marry?

Adnan Sami: Maine badi koshish ki. Unhone bade maze ka jawaab diya. Kaha, ki tumne 3-3 karke kya haasil kar liya ki main ek karoon? I am a very traditional kind of person. Insaan ko apna culture, apna tradition, hamesha barkarar rakhna chahiye. Usko basis bana ke aap modernity ko apnayen."

