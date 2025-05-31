Aap Ki Adalat: Singer-composer Adnan Sami features in latest episode, watch live at 10 pm on India TV Aap Ki Adalat: While answering questions from India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma on the show, Adnan Sami revealed several secrets about Pakistan and spoke openly about how he was mistreated by the country.

New Delhi:

Popular singer and composer Adnan Sami, who was once a Pakistani national and is now an Indian citizen, will be the guest on the latest episode of the popular Aap Ki Adalat on India TV on Saturday, responding to Rajat Sharma's questions.

The episode will air tonight at 10 PM on India TV, where he will respond to questions from India TV’s Chairman and Editor-in-Chief Rajat Sharma, revealing several secrets about Pakistan and speaking openly about how he was mistreated there.

Adnan Sami gets emotional

During the show, Adnan Sami became emotional while answering a question about his mother’s funeral. He shared that he wanted to attend her last rites in Pakistan but was denied a visa by the Pakistani authorities. He also made several startling revelations about the country's inner workings. As the son of a Pakistani Air Force officer, he also spoke about why he chose to become an Indian citizen.

Indian citizenship in 2016

Adnan Sami was born on 15 August 1971 in London. He studied Journalism and Political Science at the University of London and pursued an LLB from King’s College. He began learning music at the age of five and later trained under renowned santoor maestro Pandit Shiv Kumar Sharma. His music videos Kabhi Toh Nazar Milao and Thodi Si To Lift Kara De, released in 2000, became massive hits and brought him global fame. He was granted Indian citizenship in 2016.

About Aap Ki Adalat

Over 200 prominent personalities have appeared on Aap Ki Adalat to date.

On digital platforms, the show’s videos have been viewed over 1.72 billion times, making it a record-breaking success. With more than 1100 episodes aired on television, it is also one of the most-watched news shows on YouTube globally.