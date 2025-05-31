Adnan Sami opens up on his journey to India and allegations of monetary motive in Aap Ki Adalat Taking Asha Bhosle’s advice to heart, he moved to Mumbai and initially stayed at R.D. Burman’s house. The songs that once struggled found massive success in India, and Sami expressed that he never imagined receiving such overwhelming love from Indian audiences.

Renowned singer Adnan Sami recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat, where he candidly addressed host Rajat Sharma’s questions, including the long-standing allegation that he came to India for monetary gain. In response, Adnan Sami explained that his family has always been financially stable, and as a result, he never experienced any desire for money. He stressed that his life decisions were guided by his love for music rather than financial gain.

Never chose anything for money: Adnan Sami

When questioned about the accusation that he moved to India solely to earn money, Sami responded firmly, stating, “By God’s grace, my family always had enough. I never felt the greed for money. I’ve never made any decision in my life based on money.” He emphasised that passion, not financial gain, has been the driving force behind his musical career.

From London to Mumbai: A turning point

Recounting his journey, Adnan Sami spoke about the pivotal moment when his music failed to gain traction in Pakistan. “The songs I released in Pakistan in 1998 didn’t work there. But when those same songs were released in India, they became global hits,” he said.

He credited legendary singer Asha Bhosale for encouraging him to come to Mumbai. “I told her I wanted to record a song with her in London. She replied, ‘Come to Mumbai — it's the capital of Hindi music.’ That’s when I packed my bags and moved to Mumbai.”

Sami revealed that upon arriving, he stayed at the house of the iconic music composer R.D. Burman. “The songs that didn’t work in Pakistan became history in India,” he recalled emotionally, expressing deep gratitude for the love he received from Indian audiences.

A musical bond with India

Adnan Sami, who later acquired Indian citizenship, has had a remarkable career in Bollywood with chart-topping hits and acclaimed collaborations. His heartfelt performances and signature musical style have made him a beloved artist across the Indian subcontinent.

In his Aap Ki Adalat appearance, he reiterated that his move to India was driven purely by artistic inspiration and the desire to connect with a more appreciative audience. “An artist lives for his audience. I found mine in India,” he concluded.