Delhi elections 2020: More than a million joined AAP within 24 hours of victory

More than a million people from across the country have joined the Aam Aadmi Party within 24 hours of winning the Delhi elections 2020, the Kejriwal-led party has claimed. The Aam Aadmi Party has also shared a mobile number on which people can give a missed call to join AAP. The AAP returned to power with a had an overwhelming majority, winning 62 of the 70 seats in the Delhi assembly in the face of a high-voltage campaign by the BJP, which fielded a battery of Union Ministers and Chief Ministers in its campaign, spearheaded by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The party took to Twitter and said, "More than 1 million people have joined AAP within 24 hours of our massive victory." In another tweet, the party said, "About 11 lakh people from all over the country have joined the Aam Aadmi Party within just 24 hours of the victory."

Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal is set to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on February 16, at the Ramlila Maidan in the national capital.

"Everyone in Delhi is invited to come and bless their son, their brother, Arvind Kejriwal and take an oath for a better Delhi," top AAP leader Manish Sisodia had said at a press conference along with Mr Kejriwal.

Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) won 62 seats in the 70-member Assembly with the BJP accounting for the remaining 8 and the Congress drawing a blank.

Addressing a press conference at the AAP headquarters, senior party leader Manish Sisodia, who was the deputy chief minister in the outgoing government, said the cabinet ministers will also take oath along with Kejriwal.

The possible induction of young first-time MLAs Raghav Chadha and Atishi Marlena was a subject of much speculation.

But AAP sources said that the party chief is unlikely to tinker with the existing combination and is set to retain all the incumbent ministers. The sources said the portfolios of the ministers will be decided later.

Besides Kejriwal and Sisodia, the other ministers in the outgoing Cabinet were Rajendra Pal Gautam, Satyendar Jain, Kailash Gahlot, Gopal Rai and Imran Hussain.

