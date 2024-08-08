Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Waqf Amendment Bill was referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee?

Ground report: How illegally occupied land is legalized by getting them notified from Waqf Board in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surat in Gujarat

Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling, Congress demands Rajya Sabha seat for Vinesh

