Thursday, August 08, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 8, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: August 08, 2024 20:30 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, August 8, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Why Waqf Amendment Bill was referred to Joint Parliamentary Committee?

  • Ground report: How illegally occupied land is legalized by getting them notified from Waqf Board in Dwarka, Jamnagar, Surat in Gujarat

  • Vinesh Phogat announces retirement from wrestling, Congress demands Rajya Sabha seat for Vinesh

