Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 18, 2025

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (and Enforcement and Removal Operations arrested a terrorist involved in attacks in Punjab, Harpreet Singh, in the US on Friday.The FBI said that Harpreet Singh is linked to two international terrorist groups and entered the US illegally.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Terrorist Hapreet Singh alias Happy Passia, accused of staging grenade attacks in Punjab, arrested by FBI in the US

  • Muslims stage protests against Waqf Act after Friday prayers today in Bhopal, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Patna and other cities

  • West Bengal Governor Ananda Bose, NHRC and National Women Commission teams meet displaced Hindu families in Malda relief camp

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

