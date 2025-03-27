Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 27, 2025 Watch Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma on March 27, 2025. Highlights: Amit Shah slams Mamata Banerjee over infiltration, Supreme Court's stance on Justice Varma, Muslim Personal Law Board’s black armband appeal. Catch full episode details here.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Amit Shah's fiery attack on Mamata Banerjee, says 'Bengal govt showing mercy to Bangladeshi, Rohingya infiltrators, infiltration will stop only when BJP will win Bengal'

Supreme Court clarifies, Justice Varma will not be given judicial work in Allahabad HC, 3-judge inquiry panel records statement of Fire Service chief, phones of all policemen, who were present at site, seized for probe

Muslim Personal Law Board appeals to all Muslims to wear black armbands tomorrow while performing Jamatul Vida namaaz, Muslim outfits boycott Bihar, AP CMs' iftar parties over Waqf Bill issue

