Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2025

Catch the latest episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Key highlights: Curfew in Nagpur after violent clashes, UP Police denies permission for Neja Mela in Sambhal and a massive gold smuggling racket busted in Ahmedabad.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Curfew in three zones of Nagpur, internet blocked, vandals burnt vehicles, homes, shops, 33 policemen including 3 top officials injured in clashes
  • UP Police denies permission to Muslims to hold annual Neja Mela in Sambhal in memory of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi
  • 95.5 kg smuggled gold bars, Rs 70 lakh cash, costly imported watches found by joint team of ATS, DRI from a safe inside a residential flat in Ahmedabad

