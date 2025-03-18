Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 18, 2025 Catch the latest episode of Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Key highlights: Curfew in Nagpur after violent clashes, UP Police denies permission for Neja Mela in Sambhal and a massive gold smuggling racket busted in Ahmedabad.

Curfew in three zones of Nagpur, internet blocked, vandals burnt vehicles, homes, shops, 33 policemen including 3 top officials injured in clashes

UP Police denies permission to Muslims to hold annual Neja Mela in Sambhal in memory of Syed Salar Masud Ghazi

95.5 kg smuggled gold bars, Rs 70 lakh cash, costly imported watches found by joint team of ATS, DRI from a safe inside a residential flat in Ahmedabad

