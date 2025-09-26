Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 26, 2025 Clashes erupted in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Friday over the ‘I Love Mohammed’ controversy, forcing the police to resort to lathi-charge and nab more than two dozens.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat' with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

‘I Love Mohammed’ controversy: Stoning, lathi-charge after Friday prayers in Bareilly, Maulana arrested in Beed, Maharashtra for threatening UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

ICC directs Suryakumar Yadav and Haris Rauf to pay 30% match fee fine, reprimands Pak batter Farhan for their on-field conduct during India-Pakistan Asia Cup match.

US President Donald Trump kept Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir waiting for nearly one hour in Oval office before meeting.

