Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Karnataka CM faces trouble: Karnataka High Court upholds Governor's sanction for probe into Siddaramaiah's role in Mysuru land scam

UP police arrests eight persons including two Samajwadi Party leaders on charge of smuggling fake currency notes

UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders food inspection of all roadside dhabas, and restaurants, and says, "Adding human waste like spit, urine, to juice, bread, food, dal is abhorrent, unacceptable"

