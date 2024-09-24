Tuesday, September 24, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 24, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 24, 2024

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 24, 2024 21:07 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 24, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Karnataka CM faces trouble: Karnataka High Court upholds Governor's sanction for probe into Siddaramaiah's role in Mysuru land scam
  • UP police arrests eight persons including two Samajwadi Party leaders on charge of smuggling fake currency notes
  • UP CM Yogi Adityanath orders food inspection of all roadside dhabas, and restaurants, and says, "Adding human waste like spit, urine, to juice, bread, food, dal is abhorrent, unacceptable"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

