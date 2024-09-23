Monday, September 23, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 23, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published on: September 23, 2024 21:13 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 23, 2024
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • UP Special Task Force guns down one more accused, Anuj Pratap Singh near Unnao in Sultanpur robbery case, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, "fake encounter of anybody is injustice"
  • AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel leads Tiranga rally from Sabhajinagar to Mumbai, demands arrest of Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane for making communal remarks
  • ​Delhi CM Atishi takes charge, places an empty chair for Arvind Kejriwal in her office, and says, "I will work for 4 months like Bharat who ruled Ayodhya for 14 years in the absence of Lord Ram"

