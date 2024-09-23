Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, September 23, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

UP Special Task Force guns down one more accused, Anuj Pratap Singh near Unnao in Sultanpur robbery case, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav tweets, "fake encounter of anybody is injustice"

AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel leads Tiranga rally from Sabhajinagar to Mumbai, demands arrest of Ramgiri Maharaj and Nitesh Rane for making communal remarks

​Delhi CM Atishi takes charge, places an empty chair for Arvind Kejriwal in her office, and says, "I will work for 4 months like Bharat who ruled Ayodhya for 14 years in the absence of Lord Ram"

