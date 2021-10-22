Friday, October 22, 2021
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full Episode, October 22, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Nihangs broke leg of a labourer near farmers’ dharna site at Singhu border near Delhi 
  • Exclusive: What actor Ananya Panday told NCB officials today on second day of questioning 
  • Exclusive: More security forces, drones deployed in Srinagar in wake of terror attacks on non-Kashmiris 

 

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

