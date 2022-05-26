Thursday, May 26, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

New Delhi Published on: May 26, 2022 23:17 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 26, 2022

In today's episode: 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why PM Modi lashed out at Telangana CM KCR for dynastic politics and superstition
  • Exclusive: Why Akhilesh Yadav decided to field RLD chief Jayant Chaudhry for RS instead of his wife Dimple
  • Exclusive: ED raids Maharashtra minister Anil Parab’s homes and resort, files money laundering charges

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

