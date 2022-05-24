Follow us on Image Source : INDAI TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 24, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Will Centre allow pooja at all ASI protected temples? Will 1958 law be amended?

Exclusive: Will Delhi court allow pooja, aarti inside Qutub Minar complex?

Exclusive: Varanasi district court asks both sides to file objections on Gyanvapi survey report within 1 week

