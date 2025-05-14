Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 13, 2025 Did Indian missiles target Pakistan’s nuclear storage sites? Austrian defence analyst Tom Cooper claims IAF struck entrances to key facilities.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Did India’s missiles almost reach Pakistan's nuclear weapon storage sites? Austrian defence analyst Tom Cooper says, yes, IAF hit entrances to Pak n-storage sites.

India hits back: Travel operators stop taking bookings for Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Traders give call for boycotting Turkish products.

Congress demands dismissal of MP minister Vijay Shah, who made derogatory remarks against Army Col. Sofia Qureshi, MP High court directs DGP to register FIR against minister.

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.