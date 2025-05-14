Advertisement
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 13, 2025

Did Indian missiles target Pakistan’s nuclear storage sites? Austrian defence analyst Tom Cooper claims IAF struck entrances to key facilities.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma Image Source : India TV
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode: 

  • Exclusive: Did India’s missiles almost reach Pakistan's nuclear weapon storage sites? Austrian defence analyst Tom Cooper says, yes, IAF hit entrances to Pak n-storage sites.
  • India hits back: Travel operators stop taking bookings for Turkiye, Azerbaijan, Traders give call for boycotting Turkish products. 
  • Congress demands dismissal of MP minister Vijay Shah, who made derogatory remarks against Army Col. Sofia Qureshi, MP High court directs DGP to register FIR against minister.

