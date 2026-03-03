Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, March 3, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

US closes embassies in Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, Iran carries out missile attacks on Israel, Kuwait, Trump says, "too late" for talks with Iran.

Exclusive: Chilling details on how Israel hacked traffic cameras, used algorithms, CIA mole gave vital info, how 30 Sparrow missiles killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, his family members.

Anti-US protest outside American consulate in Lahore today, shouted slogans 'America Ka Jo Yaar Hai, Gaddar Hai, Gaddar Hai', Maryam Nawaz, Bilawal Bhutto silent after reporters asked whether PM Shahbaz Sharif will support Trump for Nobel Peace Prize.

