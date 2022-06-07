Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 7, 2022

Wednesday, June 08, 2022
     
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why Kanpur city qazi said, Muslims will come out on streets if homes of rioters are bulldozed

  • Exclusive: Fifty people arrested, several of them surrendered, after Kanpur police named rioters in posters

  • Exclusive: UP anti-terror squad to bring Tamil Nadu man, who threatened to blow up RSS offices 

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

