Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 22, 2026

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode, the focus will be on:
- Another major fire tragedy, this time in Lucknow; 15 students dead, UP CM Yogi meets injured students in hospital
- 50 staffers involved in counting of donation money in Ram Temple in Ayodhya sacked, SBI tellers and other staff involved in counting shifted, SIT probe widens, Trust office-bearers asked not to leave Ayodhya
- 'Operation Tiger' complete: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined his party
India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.