June 22, 2026
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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 22, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the site where a major fire gutted a three-storey commercial building at Aliganj in Lucknow, leaving 15 people, including students, dead and seven others injured.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Another major fire tragedy, this time in Lucknow; 15 students dead, UP CM Yogi meets injured students in hospital 
  • 50 staffers involved in counting of donation money in Ram Temple in Ayodhya sacked, SBI tellers and other staff involved in counting shifted, SIT probe widens, Trust office-bearers asked not to leave Ayodhya
  • 'Operation Tiger' complete: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined his party

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Prime Time Show Lucknow Yogi Adityanath
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