Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 22, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Another major fire tragedy, this time in Lucknow; 15 students dead, UP CM Yogi meets injured students in hospital

50 staffers involved in counting of donation money in Ram Temple in Ayodhya sacked, SBI tellers and other staff involved in counting shifted, SIT probe widens, Trust office-bearers asked not to leave Ayodhya

'Operation Tiger' complete: Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde says six Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs have joined his party

India's number one and most-followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.