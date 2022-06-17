Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 17, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Why youths burnt trains, buses, vehicles in Bihar, Haryana, Rajasthan, MP over army recruitment issue

Exclusive: Should the youths who cleared physical, written tests in army recruitment be given first chance?

Exclusive: How Congress, RJD, SP, TMC are trying to make army recruitments a political issue

