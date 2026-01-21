Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, January 21, 2026 US President Donald Trump said that Greenland occupies a key strategic location but is largely undefended. He argued that no country other than the United States is capable of securing it effectively.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Trump lashes out at World Economic Forum, describes Denmark as “ungrateful”, says, Greenland cannot remain safe without US control, reminds Denmark it lost to Germany during World War II after six hours of fighting.

In strongly worded affidavit before SC, Election Commission accuses CM Mamata Banerjee of creating hostile environment in Bengal against SIR, highlights violence and intimidation.

In Kalyan-Dombivali, Shiv Sena (UBT) and Raj Thackeray’s councillors extend support to Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, In BMC, Uddhav Thackeray asks all councillors to submit affidavits of support, In Ulhasnagar, Shinde’s Shiv Sena secures support of others to upset BJP’s plans.

