Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 7, 2022

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Published on: February 07, 2022 23:28 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi for saying India is not a nation, but a Union of States

  • Exclusive: Modi alleges, Congress trying to become leader of ‘tukde tukde’ gang by dividing states

  • Exclusive: Muslim ‘hijab’ versus Hindu ‘saffron’ war spreads to several districts of Karnataka

