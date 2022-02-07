Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 7, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi for saying India is not a nation, but a Union of States

Exclusive: Modi alleges, Congress trying to become leader of ‘tukde tukde’ gang by dividing states

Exclusive: Muslim ‘hijab’ versus Hindu ‘saffron’ war spreads to several districts of Karnataka

