Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Heavy fighting on Day 5, rockets rained on Kharkiv, Russia asks civilians to leave capital Kyiv

Exclusive: Will there be a nuclear war in Europe? Why Putin ordered Nuclear Triad to be on alert?

Exclusive: Why talks between Ukraine and Russian delegations failed in Belarus today?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News