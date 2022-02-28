Monday, February 28, 2022
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

February 28, 2022
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive:  Heavy fighting on Day 5, rockets rained on Kharkiv, Russia asks civilians to leave capital Kyiv 
  • Exclusive: Will there be a nuclear war in Europe? Why Putin ordered Nuclear Triad to be on alert? 
  • Exclusive: Why talks between Ukraine and Russian delegations failed in Belarus today? 

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

 

