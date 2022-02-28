Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 28, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Exclusive: Heavy fighting on Day 5, rockets rained on Kharkiv, Russia asks civilians to leave capital Kyiv
- Exclusive: Will there be a nuclear war in Europe? Why Putin ordered Nuclear Triad to be on alert?
- Exclusive: Why talks between Ukraine and Russian delegations failed in Belarus today?
India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.