Monday, December 09, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 9, 2024

The BJP criticised the Congress for its alleged nexus with international organisations and for creating obstacles in the functioning of the Parliament. The ruling party accused Congress of colluding with "foreign forces" that seek to destabilise India.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 09, 2024 21:13 IST, Updated : Dec 09, 2024 21:13 IST
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • BJP launches major attacks on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, demands JPC to probe links of Congress leaders with George Soros funded outfits, Uproar in Parliament, Opposition may bring no-confidence motion against RS chairman
  • Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav says, "India will run as per wishes of majority community", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticises judge for attending Vishwa Hindu Parishad event
  • 103 farmers in Latur, Maharashtra, get notices from Waqf Tribunal after Waqf Board claims their farm land is Waqf property, Hearing on December 20

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

