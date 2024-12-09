Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 9, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

BJP launches major attacks on Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, demands JPC to probe links of Congress leaders with George Soros funded outfits, Uproar in Parliament, Opposition may bring no-confidence motion against RS chairman

Allahabad HC judge Shekhar Kumar Yadav says, "India will run as per wishes of majority community", AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi criticises judge for attending Vishwa Hindu Parishad event

103 farmers in Latur, Maharashtra, get notices from Waqf Tribunal after Waqf Board claims their farm land is Waqf property, Hearing on December 20

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.