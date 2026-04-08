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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 8, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

Iran, the United States and Israel agreed to a two-week ceasefire, an 11th-hour deal that allowed US President Donald Trump to pull back from his threat to unleash a bombing campaign that would destroy Iranian civilisation.

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 8, 2026
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 8, 2026 Image Source : INDIA TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • US, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire, Hormuz to reopen, talks in Islamabad from Friday, despite ceasefire, Iran attacks Saudi, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, while Israel bombs Lebanon saying it is not part of ceasefire deal
  • Celebrations in Iran, world crude price slumps to $94, stock exchange indices register spikes after US, Iran announce ceasefire, Watch
  • Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur, TMC leaders in Delhi in slanging match with CEC, were asked to "get lost" by Gyanesh Kumar, EC posts warning to TMC, says, this time election will be "violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
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