Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 8, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

US, Iran agree to 2-week ceasefire, Hormuz to reopen, talks in Islamabad from Friday, despite ceasefire, Iran attacks Saudi, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, while Israel bombs Lebanon saying it is not part of ceasefire deal

Celebrations in Iran, world crude price slumps to $94, stock exchange indices register spikes after US, Iran announce ceasefire, Watch

Mamata Banerjee files nomination from Bhabanipur, TMC leaders in Delhi in slanging match with CEC, were asked to "get lost" by Gyanesh Kumar, EC posts warning to TMC, says, this time election will be "violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.