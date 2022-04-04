Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 4, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Was the attack on PAC jawans at Gorakhnath temple part of a big terror strike during Navratri?

Exclusive: Why assailant Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi arrived in Gorakhpur from Mumbai by flight?

Exclusive: Did local Congress councillor who incited communal violence in Karauli had PFI connection?

