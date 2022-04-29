Friday, April 29, 2022
     
Published on: April 29, 2022 23:44 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 29, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise. 

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why AIMIM chief Owaisi gave a hate speech in Hyderabad Mecca Masjid, said “we will fight and win” 
  • Exclusive: How lakhs of Muslims offered Jummatul Wida namaaz peacefully today across India 
  • Exclusive: Why Sikhs brandished swords, Shiv Sena workers threw stones in Patiala over Khalistan issue?

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

