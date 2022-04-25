Monday, April 25, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: April 25, 2022 22:57 IST
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 25, 2022

In today's episode:

  • Exclusive: Why CM Uddhav Thackeray lashed out on Hanuman Chalisa issue, says ‘won’t allow dadagiri’
  • Exclusive: Why MP Navneet Rana, her husband MLA were slapped with sedition charge on Hanuman Chalisa issue
  • Exclusive: How Yogi govt changed the face of India’s infamous stolen car market in Sotiganj, Meerut

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM. 

