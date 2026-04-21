Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 21, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Campaigning ends in Tamil Nadu, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge describes Modi as "terrorist", later clarifies to say, PM is "terrorising" opposition by misusing central agencies, BJP describes Congress as "urban Naxal"

Campaigning ends for first phase of West Bengal elections, Amit Shah predicts, "Mamata's 'bhaipo' (nephew) will never become CM", promises to resolve Gorkhaland issue in 6 months if BJP comes to power

EC takes extraordinary measures for Bengal, Chief Electoral Officer conducts aerial survey in IAF chopper in Malda, North Dinajpur, Coochbehar, All liquor shops closed 4-5 days before poll dates, bike-riding banned from 6 pm to 6 am 48 hours before polling

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.