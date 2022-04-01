Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 1, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: What message from Vladimir Putin did Russian Foreign Minister give to PM Modi today?

Exclusive: Why Pak PM Imran Khan today again praised PM Modi’s ‘independent’ foreign policy?

Exclusive: UP Police raids former BSP minister Yaqoob Qureshi’s illegal meat factory in Meerut

​India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News