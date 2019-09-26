Image Source : TWITTER AAI logistics arm to screen in-line baggage at airports

Airports Authority of India (AAI) said on Thursday it has mandated its integrated logistics arm AAICLAS to carry out in-line baggage screening at various airports from next months.

In the in-line baggage screening system, passengers don't have to queue up near the X-ray machines to scan their baggage before check-in.

To this effect, the AAI Cargo Logistics and AlliedServices Company Ltd(AAICLAS) and AAI have inked a pact on Wednesday, an official release said.

The pact entails AAICLAS carrying out hold baggage screening function under the control, supervision and administration of AAI at various domestic and international airports, the release added.

This is in compliance with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) norms for ensuring safe and secure in-line hold baggage screening system, it said.

Starting October 1, AAICLAS will first commence operations on stand-alone screening system at Kolkata, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Calicut airports, the AAI said adding subsequently, in a phased manner, it will switch over to Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS)-approved in-line baggage system at all airports in the country.

This synergy will create effective control and accountability in the screening system.

