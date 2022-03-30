Follow us on Image Source : PTI 90-year-old priest found murdered in Gurugram

A 90-year-old priest of a temple at Kadarpur village in the district was found murdered in the early hours of Wednesday, police said. The priest's head was severed from the torso and the body was covered with a blanket, they said. Police suspect the role of some drug addicts behind the murder as some packets of marijuana were recovered from the spot.

“Nothing can be said at the moment. A probe is on in the case,” said Vinod Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

According to police, the priest, identified as Govind Das who had been suffering from paralysis for the past four years, was murdered at Baba Mohan Ram temple in the village. Police said that a villager named Ajay, who is also the complainant in the case, came to the temple in the morning and found the priest’s body lying on the bed.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against unknown suspects under Section 302 (murder) of IPC at Sector 65 police station.

Villagers are shocked after the brutal murder of the priest.

“The priest had been living in the temple for the past over 35 years. We want strict action against the suspects,” said Neeraj Kumar, a villager.

