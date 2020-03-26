India records 88 new coronavirus cases, highest in a day

Image Source : PTI Coronavirus crisis/File

India on Thursday recorded 88 new Coronavirus cases, which is the highest number in a single day. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 694 with 16 deaths, according to the latest update of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Kerala reported 19 fresh cases of coronavirus today, taking the total number of infected people under treatment o 126. Meanwhile, Gujarat reported four new cases taking the number to 43 in the state. One new case each was reported from Ahmedabad, Surat, Gandhinagar and Bhavnagar. Ahmedabad is on top with 15 cases.

Three persons were found coronavirus positive in Chhattisgarh, increasing number of the infected in the state to 6. One of the cases was reported from the state capital Raipur, one each from Durg and Bilaspur.

Maharastra too recorded two more cases today, both from Mumbai city. Till Tuesday, 2,988 people were admitted to isolation wards of hospitals since January 18, while 932 persons were in hospital quarantine for suspected exposure to the virus. As many as 14,502 people were put under home quarantine.

