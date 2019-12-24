Breaking | 72 CAPF companies to be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect

Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to withdraw 72 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. News agency ANI reports that 72 companies will include 24 CRPF, 12 BSF, 12 ITBP and 12 CISF companies.
Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA): It has been decided to withdraw 72 companies of Central Armed Police Forces
(CAPFs) (CRPF-24, BSF-12, ITBP-12, CISF-12 and SSB-12) with immediate effect from Jammu and Kashmir. pic.twitter.com/Td6g0ID2I7— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2019
more to follow...