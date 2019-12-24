Breaking | 72 CAPF companies to be withdrawn from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect

Tuesday, December 24, 2019
     
Ministry of Home Affairs has decided to withdraw 72 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) companies from Jammu and Kashmir with immediate effect. News agency ANI reports that 72 companies will include 24 CRPF, 12 BSF, 12 ITBP and 12 CISF companies.

New Delhi Updated on: December 24, 2019 22:15 IST
